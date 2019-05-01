Blasters of the Universe Free This Weekend on Oculus Store - News

VR bullet hell shooter Blasters of the Universe is getting a free weekend on the Oculus Store this Friday, May 3 at 10am PT through Sunday, May 5 at 11:59pm PT. Blasters asks players to duck, dodge, and deflect their way through increasingly challenging levels to take down nerd-turned-evil-god Grand Master Alwyn and his minions.

Blasters of the Universe features a fluid combat system where players must physically duck, dodge, twist, and turn their way through an onslaught of bullets. They can personalize combat styles by using a customizable weapon with over 130,000 possible loadout and blaster combinations, and try out Story mode, Endless mode, or Casual mode.

Once the free weekend ends, players can continue their fight against Alwyn by purchasing the game on HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR for $14.99 USD. The game is rated E10+ for fantasy violence, crude humor and mild language.

