Neptunia Shooter Launches for Steam on May 21 - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Idea Factory International announced the shoot ’em up, Neptunia Shooter, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on May 21.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Armed to the teeth, players begin as Neptune in an unworldly 8-bit space dimension ravaged by creatures who burst endless waves of bullets. Shoot, dodge, and defeat the boss in six unique bullet-hell worlds. After defeating each boss, they will join your mission, allowing you to switch characters and utilize their unique shooting abilities. Neptune and her friends must traverse through this shmup space dimension and defeat the last boss once and for all!

Key Features:

Shmup It Up – Progress through six 8-bit inspired shoot ‘em up stages as enemy dogoos spew out an array of bullet-hell attacks in this 8-bit dimension!

– Progress through six 8-bit inspired shoot ‘em up stages as enemy dogoos spew out an array of bullet-hell attacks in this 8-bit dimension! Who Will Claim Victory? – With Steam online leaderboards, bullet-hell fans everywhere can now stake the claim as the best Neptunia Shooter player in this dimension! Challenge your friends and see who gets the higher score in six different levels!

– With Steam online leaderboards, bullet-hell fans everywhere can now stake the claim as the best Neptunia Shooter player in this dimension! Challenge your friends and see who gets the higher score in six different levels! Choose Your Ammunition! – Start your shmup adventure as the self-proclaimed protagonist, Neptune! At the end of each level, you face off a Goddess boss, who joins your party after defeating them. Switch between five possible characters on-the-fly and utilize each of their unique bullet-hell patterns to defeat the evil space dogoos and the final boss!

– Start your shmup adventure as the self-proclaimed protagonist, Neptune! At the end of each level, you face off a Goddess boss, who joins your party after defeating them. Switch between five possible characters on-the-fly and utilize each of their unique bullet-hell patterns to defeat the evil space dogoos and the final boss! Broadcast Your Skills – With the Steam Broadcasting feature, you can show off your shoot ‘em up and dodging skills to the whole world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles