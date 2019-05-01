PAX West and PAX Unplugged 2019 Dates Revealed - News

posted 2 hours ago

Penny Arcade announced PAX West will be returning to Seattle, Washington from August 30 to September 2. That lines up with the Labor Day holiday in the US.

The third PAX Unplugged will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from December 6 to 8 and is also the 50th PAX convention. It will take place in a larger expo hall than last year.





PAX Unplugged tickets go on say on May 9, while a date for when PAX West tickets go on sale has not been revealed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

