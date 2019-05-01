Darkwood Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Acid Wizard Studio announced the survival horror game, Darkwood, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 14, the Nintendo Switch on May 16 and Xbox One on May 17. The game is out now for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Darkwood provides a new perspective on survival horror.

Scavenge and explore the rich, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning light.

Key Features:

Survival horror from a top-down perspective that is terrifying to play.

No hand holding or quest markers. Test your skills and figure things out on your own!

By day explore the randomly generated, ever-sinister woods, scavenge for materials, craft weapons and discover new secrets.

By night find shelter, barricade, set up traps and hide or defend yourself from the horrors that lurk in the dark.

Gain skills and perks by extracting a strange essence from mutated fauna and flora and injecting it into your bloodstream. Watch out for unexpected consequences…

Make decisions that impact the world of Darkwood, its inhabitants and the story you experience.

Meet eerie characters, learn their stories and decide their fate. And remember – don’t trust anyone.

As nights go by, the lines between reality and nightmarish fantasies begin to blur. Are you ready to step into Darkwood?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

