Arcade Style Beat 'Em Up Clan N Headed to NS, PS4, X1, PC

Developer Creamative has announced beat ’em up arcade game, Clan N, is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in an ancient Eastern theme, play as the fighting master group Clan N in local and online multiplayer to gamers in a fast-paced brawler action with four diverse characters to choose from.

The game presents seven robust and challenging levels, each containing dedicated mini-games which are tightly integrated into the main story. Overall, Clan N‘s main levels and campaign story are divided into 50 sections, making for an action-packed fighting game that is easy to jump in to.

Key Features:

Four unique characters each with their own upgradeable attributes.

Assortment of fighting mechanics including dodging, blocking heavy attacks, light attacks, and special attacks all based on popular techniques.

A main story with seven levels divided into more than 50 sections.

Casual minigames tightly integrated into the main story that can be played separately as well.

Challenging mid-to-end level bosses with varying degrees of difficulty.

A slick and clean visual experience with accompanying far east-inspired music and sound effects.

Local and online multiplayer gameplay.

