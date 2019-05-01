Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers Headed to PS4 - News

Developer Twilight Frontier announced the Touhou Project fighting game, Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers, is headed to the PlayStation 4. It will be playable at Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai 2019 at the Play, Doujin! booth on May 5.

Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers originally launched for Windows PC in December 2017.

Thanks Gematsu.

