Square Enix Hiring 100 New Employees at Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal - News

Square Enix announced it plans to hire 100 new employees at Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, where nearly 700 people currently work.

Square Enix plans to expand the offices of Eidos Montreal by 10,000 square feet by the end of the year. The plans is to add a motion capture studio, photogrammetry studio, user research lab, a studio for voice recording, and studio for sound mixing.





Thanks DualShockers.

