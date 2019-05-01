Sea of Thieves Anniversary Update Out Now, Adds New Achievements and Shores of Gold Quests

Rum 'n' Bass (10G)

“In The Arena, form a crew of four and play your instruments during a contest.”

Pints Mean Prizes (10G)

“In The Arena, deliver a chest during a contest - while drunk!”

Glorious Sea Dog (10G)

“Purchase the Glorious Sea Dog Jacket, Hat, Hook and Gloves.”

Nice Pirates Finish Last (20G)

“In The Arena, deliver a stolen chest during a contest.”

Hot Tub Crime Machine (25G)

“In The Arena's tavern, get at least one member of each crew into the hot tub at the same time.”

Capture the Swag (30G)

“In The Arena, deliver a chest within the first five minutes of a contest.”

Fortune and Glory (30G)

“In The Arena, have 15 chests in your crew's possession at the same time during a contest.”

Show Your Colours (30G)

“In The Arena, take part in a contest using every single colour of ship.”

Captain of Silvered Waters (30G)

“Receive the Commendation for placing in the top three 100 times in The Arena.”

Champion of Silvered Waters (50G)

“Receive the Commendation for placing first 100 times in The Arena.”

Legend of Silvered Waters (50G)

“Receive the Commendation for placing first 100 times in The Arena as a Pirate Legend.”

Sailor of Silvered Waters (35)

“Receive the Commendation for completing 200 contests in The Arena.”

Master of The Arena (35)

“Purchase the Arena Master Promotion from the Sea Dogs Trading Company.”