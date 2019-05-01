Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Update Adds Story Mode and More - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

nWay has released a new update for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid that adds a Story Mode, new voice-overs by original cast, new characters, and new arenas.





Here is an overview of the update:

Story Mode:

Gamers can now play through an epic storyline written and voice directed by writer / director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham). The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go Power Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In this new mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ Power Rangers comic book series. When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all Power Rangers, they must band together and fight back, before all of existence falls to his armies.

New Voice-Overs by Original Cast

The new content includes story and combat voice-overs performed by original Power Rangers cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar), and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).

New Characters:

Three new characters enter the world of Battle for the Grid:

Dragon Armor Trini: When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were viciously attacked by the Black Dragon, a powerful Zord from another dimension with the capability to warp Ranger powers, they were in for the fight of their lives. After he was defeated, Trini was able to refashion the Zord into a powerful suit of enhanced armor.

When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were viciously attacked by the Black Dragon, a powerful Zord from another dimension with the capability to warp Ranger powers, they were in for the fight of their lives. After he was defeated, Trini was able to refashion the Zord into a powerful suit of enhanced armor. Udonna: Udonna is a powerful sorceress who trains the Mystic Force Power Rangers in the art of magic. As the Mystic Force White Ranger, this accomplished sorceress uses the power of snow to freeze evil.

Udonna is a powerful sorceress who trains the Mystic Force Power Rangers in the art of magic. As the Mystic Force White Ranger, this accomplished sorceress uses the power of snow to freeze evil. Cenozoic Blue Ranger: The Cenozoic Blue Ranger was a loyal and powerful soldier who served with Zordon, the original Red Ranger. Eons after his tragic demise at the hands of the traitorous Green Ranger Rita Repulsa, his Power Coin was found by a teenager named Billy Cranston, who then took on the Blue Ranger mantle.

New Arenas:

Four new battle arenas:

Selectable Arenas: Corinth and Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era

Corinth and Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era Non-Selectable Arenas (Story Mode only): Command Center (Malfunctioning) and Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room (Flashback)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles