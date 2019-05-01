Bless Unleashed Trailer Features Priest Class - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for that features the Crusader class.

Here is an overview of the class:

As both a healer and warrior, the Priest brings a unique skill set to the battlefield. Priests can unleash a fury of attacks from afar with lethal combinations and pinpoint accuracy as well as set down buffs and heals and for their teammates. Truly, the Priest is a force to be reckoned with.

Bless Unleashed will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

