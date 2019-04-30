Media Molecule Is Looking into Motion-Free Controls for Dreams - News

Media Molecule's Dreams requires the use of motion controllers, either with the PlayStation Move or Dualshock 4's sensors, for game creation.

The developer speaking with GameInformer revealed they are looking into motion-free control with the PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller, then down the road support for mouse and keyboard might be added.





"For us accessibility is really important and that includes accessibility for people who have difficulty using motion controls, so things like mouse and keyboard help with that," said Jon Beech, a senior designer on Dreams. "So yeah, anything can happen in regards to [accessibility]. For us it’s just a matter of prioritizing motion-free control that uses the PS4 and then later down the road we can look into possible mouse and keyboard support."

Dreams is available now on the PlayStation 4 via Early Access.

