Figment Headed to PS4 on May 14

Developer Bedtime Digital Games announced the musical adventure game, Figment, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 14. The game originally launched for Windows PC in September 2017 and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2018.

Figment is a musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind: a strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads.

This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed. New thoughts have started to emerge – taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go. The only hope is for the grumpy Dusty, the mind’s former voice of courage, to get back to his old self and help the mind to face its fears.

Figment invites players to join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, solving puzzles to set things straight, beating back the nightmares and seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

Key Features:

A gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and restore.

Fight human fears head-on, as you battle with sinister nightmares.

Use both brawn and brain, solving puzzles and battling enemies.

Enjoy a full score of musical performances, nightmarish and otherwise, which are defined by your exploration of the world.

