NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Now Supports Cross-Play for Switch, Xbox One and PC

by, posted 8 hours ago

2K Games announced NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 now supports cross-play between the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game. The PlayStation 4 version will not be getting cross-play.

An update for the game has also been released. It adds the Mars Playground, new outfits and court editor items.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

