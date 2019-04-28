Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC Announced - News

Square Enix at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra: World of Tres concert at the Tokyo International Forum announced Re:Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III. A release date and price were not announced.

The DLC includes the Re:Mind scenario, Limit Cut Episode and bosses, a Secret Episode and boss, English voice-over for the Japanese version, and more.





Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Thanks Gematsu.

