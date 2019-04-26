New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, PixARK - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

April 30

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

PixARK

May 1

Table Top Racing: World Tour - Nitro Edition

Crashbots May 2 Duck Game

Black Paradox

Xtreme Club Racing

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartrender Action

Giga Wrecker Alt.

Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut

Venture Kid

HexaGravity

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse May 3 Hellmut: The Badass from Hell

Shadows of Adam

Gyro Boss DX

