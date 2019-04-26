New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, PixARK - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 235 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
April 30
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- PixARK
- Table Top Racing: World Tour - Nitro Edition
- Crashbots
- Duck Game
- Black Paradox
- Xtreme Club Racing
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartrender Action
- Giga Wrecker Alt.
- Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut
- Venture Kid
- HexaGravity
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
- Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
- Shadows of Adam
- Gyro Boss DX
I am so extremely excited for Final Fantasy 12. I have never played the game but I played Final Fantasy Tactics A2 on the DS and Vaan and Penelo were my favorite characters from those games and all the different races the game had was pretty awesome. I also had Revenant Wings and I loved Fran and Balthier. I'm so glad I'm going to be able to play this game already knowing I love the characters.