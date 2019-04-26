SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Headed to Xbox One - News

The Microsoft Store listing for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection reveals the game will launch for the Xbox One on May 3 for $39.99. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The Xbox One version includes an exclusive title, Baseball Stars.

Here is an overview of the game:

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, the definitive collection of arcade and console hits from SNK, is scheduled to launch on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, starting on Friday, May 3 as a digital download only. Fans can pre-order the game starting today at the Microsoft Store to be ready on day one for the most complete, updated, 4K-ready collection of SNK titles, prepared by the restoration wizards at Digital Eclipse and published by Other Ocean. This Xbox One version exclusively includes the fan-requested classic game, Baseball Stars, the first time this game has been part of the collection.

The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection includes classic titles such as Alpha Mission, Athena, Crystalis, Ikari Warriors, Ikari Warriors II: Victory Road, Ikari Warriors III: The Rescue, Guerilla War, P.O.W., Prehistoric Isle, Psycho Soldier, Street Smart, TNK III, Vanguard, Chopper I, Fantasy, Munch Mobile, Sasuke vs. Commander, Time Soldiers, Beast Busters, Bermuda Triangle, Ozma Wars, Paddle Mania, S.A.R., World Wars—and exclusively for Xbox One players, the Japanese and North American versions of the acclaimed console baseball title, Baseball Stars, are included. Gamers can get the complete experience by playing both the arcade and home console versions for many of these titles.

This collection has been prepared for Xbox One by Digital Eclipse, a team of dedicated gaming vets, which pioneered accurate video game re-releases starting in 1994. Over 20 years later, the company has been reborn as a new kind of studio with expanded talent and focus; one dedicated to not only restoring gaming’s heritage, but to preserving it and keeping it alive and available for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

Key Features:

The Arcade Comes Home: Save those quarters! Play both arcade and console versions and continuously challenge for another personal best! Choose from more than 25 titles and experience an intense blast from the past!

Save those quarters! Play both arcade and console versions and continuously challenge for another personal best! Choose from more than 25 titles and experience an intense blast from the past! Modern Meets Retro: The convenience and improvements of modern gaming are all in the collection! Rewind and save at any time while you’re playing, enjoy updated graphics at 4K resolution, and experience redesigned control schemes for a modern feel!

The convenience and improvements of modern gaming are all in the collection! Rewind and save at any time while you’re playing, enjoy updated graphics at 4K resolution, and experience redesigned control schemes for a modern feel! Enter the SNK Museum: An extensive history of SNK and its games await in the Museum Mode. Explore the legacy of one of Japan’s leading developers with high definition artwork and never before seen promotional assets!

An extensive history of SNK and its games await in the Museum Mode. Explore the legacy of one of Japan’s leading developers with high definition artwork and never before seen promotional assets! Xbox One Exclusive – Baseball Stars: For the first time, the hit baseball game, Baseball Stars, is included as part of the collection, with both Japanese and North American versions included!

