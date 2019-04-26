BlizzCon 2019 Set for November 1 and 2, Tickets on Sale May 4 - News

Blizzard announced BlizzCon 2019 will take place on November 1 and 2 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Tickets for the convention will go on sale on May 4 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.





Here is information on BlizzCon 2019:

We’re kicking things off a day earlier this year with what we’re calling the BlizzCon Pregame Festivities, a “Welcome to BlizzCon” get-together in the plaza outside the convention center on Thursday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT. This casual gathering will give everyone a place to meet up and hang out with friends, enjoy food and drinks, and do a /readycheck before the main event begins Friday morning.

We’re also making room for more indoor activities this year by expanding the show into Hall E on Friday and Saturday. If you’ve been to BlizzCon before, that’s usually where registration and the BlizzCon Store resides—this year, the store’s heading to the North Hall, registration is moving off-site (nearby), and we’re recapturing the Hall E area to make room for some BlizzCon fun. We’ve got some playful plans in the works for that space, so stay tuned for more information.

And as always, BlizzCon 2019 will feature everything you’ve come to expect from the convention—the epic opening ceremony, developer panels across multiple stages, the Community Night contests, hands-on demos, world-class esports competition, and much more!

A Trio of BlizzCon Options

As BlizzCon has expanded and evolved, we’ve heard from guests and attendees that they’d be interested in more options and conveniences for navigating the show and exploring at a different pace. With that in mind, we’re adding a new ticket—the BlizzCon Portal Pass—available in limited quantities in addition to the BlizzCon Pass and Benefit Dinner options. Here’s a breakdown of all three:

BlizzCon Pass – This is the core BlizzCon ticket you know and love, and what most BlizzCon attendees will want to go for. The BlizzCon Pass provides the same full general-admission access as in previous years, along with access to Thursday’s BlizzCon Pregame Festivities. You’ll also get the BlizzCon in-game goodies (to be announced), along with your choice of this year’s BlizzCon Commemorative Collectible, which you can read more about below. Learn more about the BlizzCon Pass.

BlizzCon Portal Pass – New for 2019! – The BlizzCon Portal Pass is your gateway to an array of extras, including access to the Darkmoon Faire area on the eve of BlizzCon for a special “Night at the Faire.” It also comes with convenient perks such as preferred parking, separate registration and security lines, an option to be among the first to enter the show on Friday and Saturday, a dedicated lounge for taking a load off during BlizzCon, and more. Learn more about the BlizzCon Portal Pass.

BlizzCon Benefit Dinner – Returning for 2019, the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner gives you a chance to meet and chat with developers, artists, and other folks from Blizzard the night before the show at a laid-back charity dinner—all for an exceptional cause. Your BlizzCon Benefit Dinner purchase also comes with entry to BlizzCon and all of the BlizzCon Portal Pass perks. As in past years, the net proceeds from the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner go to benefit CHOC Children’s, whose mission is to nurture, advance, and protect the health and well-being of children. Learn more about the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner.

And of course, for those who can’t make it to Anaheim in person, there will be ways to watch BlizzCon online, as well as get this year’s commemorative in-game goodies. We’ll share more information on our plans for experiencing BlizzCon at home in the future, so stay tuned.

