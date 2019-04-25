Dungeon RPG Blue-Winged Chevalier Announced for PSV - News

Developer Experience has announced dungeon RPG, Blue-Winged Chevalier, for the PlayStation Vita. It will launch in Japan on July 26 for 6,800 yen.

More information on the game will be released on the Weekly Famitsu May 9 issue.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:

Thanks Gematsu.

