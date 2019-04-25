Quantcast
Super Mario Maker 2 Release Date Revealed

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 238 Views

Nintendo of America have revealed the release date of their upcoming content-creation 2D platformer Super Mario Maker 2 will be the 28th of June, while also updating the game's official website.

The news coincides with rumours flying around that a 'Switch Mini' will be launching at the end of June - suggesting Super Mario Maker may be the software that is sold alongside it.


siebensus4
siebensus4 (19 minutes ago)

So I expect that Nintendo will also have a focus on this title at E3 (besides Pokemon, Animal Crossing and Luigi's Mansion).

