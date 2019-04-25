Super Mario Maker 2 Release Date Revealed - News

Nintendo of America have revealed the release date of their upcoming content-creation 2D platformer Super Mario Maker 2 will be the 28th of June, while also updating the game's official website.

Letâ€™s-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28! https://t.co/TnK9rQwRJi pic.twitter.com/eSJfb7JSPj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2019

The news coincides with rumours flying around that a 'Switch Mini' will be launching at the end of June - suggesting Super Mario Maker may be the software that is sold alongside it.

