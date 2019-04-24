Bloomberg: Cheaper Switch Likely to Launch By End of June, 'Modest Upgrade' Due Out This Year - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo will release a "new, cheaper version of the Switch," according to two people who chose to remain anonymous who spoke with Bloomberg. The cheaper version of the hybrid console will likely launch by the end of June.

The two people also said Nintendo is working on a "modest upgrade" of the Switch and is not working on a "more powerful version." This "modest upgrade" will release later this year.

Nintendo has yet to officially announce any new Switch models.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

