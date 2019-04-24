Days Gone June Update to Add Survival Difficulty and Weekly Challenges - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio announced a Survival difficulty and weekly challenges will be coming to Days Gone in June.





Here is an overview of the content:

"Survival" difficulty mode tests players by daring them to beat the story with increased difficulty settings, no fast travel or Survival Vision, and an immersive HUD that removes maps and indicators from the gameplay screen. Every tweak and change made is designed to further immerse players and ratchet up the tension to make this the definitive survival experience.

Each week beginning in June, a new Bike, Horde, or Combat challenge will be deployed to test players even further. These challenges take key gameplay features of Days Gone, and twists them in unique ways to earn additional items and rewards. We’ll give you more information on the specific challenges down the road.

Beating the Survival Difficulty and challenges won’t be in vain—players can earn new trophies and unique bike skins to show off in photo mode to prove they’re bonafide Days Gone survivors.

Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26.

