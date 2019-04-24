PixARK Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Snail Games announced PixARK will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on May 31.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to PixARK, a vast, wild world filled with vicious dinosaurs, magical creatures and endless adventure! To survive in this mysterious land, you must tame creatures both ferocious and cuddly, craft high-tech and magical tools, and build your own base out of cubes.

With a robust character creator, an infinite number of voxel-based maps and procedurally generated quests, your PixARK adventure will be completely unique. Team up with friends to form a tribe, or play on your own. Spend your time building a towering fortress or go on a quest in a sprawling cavern. Fly on the back of a dragon and smite your enemies with a magic wand, or ride a mighty T-Rex and blast your foes with a rocket launcher. In the world of PixARK, how you play is up to you – as long as you survive!

Key Features:

Over 100 creatures to tame, train and ride.

Voxel block building system.

Procedurally generated maps.

Procedurally generated quests.

Creative Mode, where you can build anything you can imagine.

Extensive character creation tools, and character progression systems with skill trees and customizable stats.

