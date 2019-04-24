Rare Veterans to Release Action-adventure Game Tamarin - News

Independent developer Chameleon Games has announced Tamarin, a third-person action-adventure game set against Nordic scenery, starring a cute monkey. Scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and PC this summer, Tamarin channels the energy of 3D platformer classics and explorative Metroidvania shooters, crafted by a team that includes several veterans from developer Rare’s SNES and N64 days.

Tamarin is directed by Omar Sawi, who has brought together several people from 90s-era Rare to help execute his creative vision. Donkey Kong 64 artist Richard Vaucher leads the art production; Donkey Kong Country composer David Wise adds to the atmosphere with new compositions; and Graeme Norgate (GoldenEye 007, Killer Instinct) contributes to sound design.

"A lot of species are going extinct and their natural habitat is being lost and I’ve always wished to make a game series inspired by the most wonderful species and scenery on Earth," said Sawi, Founder of Chameleon Games. "Tamarin combines cute characters, beautiful locations, a catchy soundtrack and a combination of fun exploratory platforming and action shooter gameplay into something that appeals to a wide multi-gender demographic."

Tamarin will be available on the PlayStation Store and Steam for PC at $29.99/£22.99/€27.99. A Deluxe Edition that includes the soundtrack will be $39.99/£29.99/€35.99.

