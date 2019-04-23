Doraemon Story of Seasons Headed West This Fall - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Doraemon Story of Seasons will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe this fall.

Embark on a charming farming adventure with Doraemon and friends!

Doraemon, the endearing cat-type robot that captured the hearts of millions worldwide, arrives for another adventure in Doraemon Story of Seasons! Dive into a new world that combines relaxing gameplay with a story of farming, friendship and helping others. Grab a shovel and join the fun—coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and Steam!

A Sice-of-Life Game Featuring Beloved Doraemon Chaacters – Take control of Noby, an average boy with a heart of gold, to help bring a destroyed farm back to life! Create bonds with the other townsfolk to witness heartfelt interactions while you explore and foster the land with Doraemon, Sue, Big G, and Sneech!

– Take control of Noby, an average boy with a heart of gold, to help bring a destroyed farm back to life! Create bonds with the other townsfolk to witness heartfelt interactions while you explore and foster the land with Doraemon, Sue, Big G, and Sneech! Story of Seasons with a Twist! – Customize your farm by growing crops, raising farm animals, building furniture, and exploring everything that the town has to offer. Take advantage of Doraemon’s secret gadgets to make building your farm a magical experience!

