Doraemon Story of Seasons Headed to Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 433 Views
Bandai Namco announced Doraemon Story of Seasons will launch for Windows PC via Steam, as well as the already announced Nintendo Switch version.
The game will release for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 13 and in Asia and Korea this summer, and for Windows PC this fall. A release in the west has yet to be announced.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
I did not know that a new SoS game had been announced. Why does it look so different from Trio of Towns? The isometric view is a bit odd. Is this still made by MarvelousAQL?
Because it is a crossover game with the Doraemon series. (Based on a manga/anime franchise and had over 60 video game adaptions in Japan.)
- 0