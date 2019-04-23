Doraemon Story of Seasons Headed to Steam - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Doraemon Story of Seasons will launch for Windows PC via Steam, as well as the already announced Nintendo Switch version.

The game will release for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 13 and in Asia and Korea this summer, and for Windows PC this fall. A release in the west has yet to be announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles