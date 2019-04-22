Nintendo Switch Outsells Nintendo 64 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 217,096 units for the week ending April 6, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 33.15 million units. This compares to the Nintendo 64 with sales of 32.93 million units.

Breaking down Switch sales by region, it has sold 11.59 million units in the US, 8.82 million units in Europe and 7.86 million units in Japan. Breaking down the sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 1.71 million units in the UK, 1.42 million units in Germany and 2.24 million units in France.

163.61 million Switch games have been sold through December 31, 2018, while 224.97 million Nintendo 64 games were sold during its lifetime.

The best-selling Switch game at retail is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 15.02 million units sold through December 31, 2018, while Super Mario 64 was the best-selling Nintendo 64 game with 11.91 million units sold.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Switch games as of December 31, 2018, according to Nintendo:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 15.02 Million Units Super Mario Odyssey - 13.76 Million Units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 12.08 Million Units The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 11.68 Million Units Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Eevee! - 10.00 Million units Splatoon 2 - 8.27 Million Units Super Mario Party - 5.30 Million Units 1-2-Switch - 2.86 million units Mario Tennis Aces - 2.53 Million Units Kirby Star Allies - 2.42 Million Units

