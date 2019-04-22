Nintendo Game Boy Turns 30, Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling Games for the Handheld - Sales

/ 709 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Game Boy turned 30 years old over the weekend. The 8-bit handheld first released in Japan on April 21, 1989, followed by July 31 , 1989 in North America and September 28, 1990 in Europe.

The Nintendo Game Boy 118.69 million units worldwide. Looking at the regional breakdown, it sold 43.18 million units in North America, 40.05 million units in Europe and 32.47 million million units in Japan. It also sold an additional 2.99 million units in the rest of the world.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling games on the Game Boy, according to figures from Nintendo:

10th. Super Mario Bros. Deluxe - 5.07 Million

9th. Kirby's Dream Land - 5.13 Million

8th. Super Mario Land 3: Wario Land - 5.19 Million

7th. Dr. Mario - 5.34 Million

6th. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins - 11.18 Million

5th. Pokémon Yellow - 14.64 Million

4th. Super Mario Land - 18.14 Million

3rd. Pokémon Gold / Silver - 23.10 Million

2nd. Tetris - 30.26 Million

1st. Pokémon Red / Blue / Green - 31.38 Million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles