New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. Six games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

A Chair In a Room: Greenwater, PS VR — Digital

DayD: Through Time, PS4 — Digital

Days Gone, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jupiter & Mars, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Mortal Kombat 11, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Zeroptian Invasion, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

