XIII Remake Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC

Publisher Microids and developer PlayMagic have announced a remake of XIII for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch on November 13.

"We aim to craft the finest adventure for players and XIII is definitely in line with our publishing strategy," said Microids head of production Francois Coulon. "Revisiting this game came naturally as we felt this unique kind of story driven FPS experience was missing in today’s gaming landscape. Our goal is to bring XIII’s compelling story to a new generation of players with the best possible graphics and animations."

PlayMagic CEO and creative director Giuseppe Crugliano added, "The PlayMagic team is very excited for the opportunity to remake a true classic; modernizing the graphics, sound and animations while remaining faithful to the original XIII‘s incredible look and feel. XIII‘s gameplay mechanics are being reworked in an effort to modernize the experience in a way that encompasses the original spirit of the game. We are sure that the fans of the original game will love rediscovering one of their all time favorites while new players discover a truly iconic masterpiece in a new light."

Here is an overview of the game:

Play as “Thirteen,” a talented soldier who lost his memory and has been accused of killing the President of the United States. You wake up injured and amnesic on Brighton Beach with the only clue being a small key and a mysterious tattoo “XIII” next to your clavicle. It’s now your job to search for answers in the 34 levels of the solo campaign. Don’t worry, you will find the appropriate weapon arsenal along the way.



XIII, le cÃ©lÃ¨bre FPS en cel-shading est de retour sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC et Mac ðŸ’¥



DÃ©couvrez ou redÃ©couvrez XIII dans un remake disponible le 13 novembre et dÃ©veloppÃ© par @PlayMagicLtd. pic.twitter.com/V2GM2BWCLf — MicroÃ¯ds (@Microids_off) April 18, 2019

