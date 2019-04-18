Root Letter: Last Answer Rated in Australia - News

Root Letter: Last Answer has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification Board. PQube is listed as the publisher, while the rating was authored by Kadokawa Games. The game has been given an M rating.

Root Letter: Last Answer is out now in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. A release in the west has not been announced.

