Mark Cerny: PS5 Launch Price Will be 'Appealing to Gamers'

First details on Sony's upcoming next generation were released earlier. The console will have an 8-core 7nm Zen 2 AMD Ryzen CPU, Radeon Navi GPU, SSD, and support backwards compatibility.

Peter Rubin from the article via Twitter revealed lead architect Mark Cerny talked about the possible price point of the upcoming console. The PlayStation 4 launched at $399 in November 2013.

"I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set," said Cerny.

