Pablo Schreiber to Play Master Chief in Halo Showtime TV Series - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Showtime has revealed the casting for the upcoming live-action Halo television series. Pablo Schreiber will star as the main protagonist of the series, Master Chief. It is unknown if he will remain masked the entire time like in the video series.

Australian actor Yerin Ha will play a newly created character, Quan Ah. The character is described as a "shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both."





The TV series will follow the war between humanity and the Covenant and will "weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Production on the TV series will behin in fall 2019 in Budapest, Hungary.

Thanks Hollywood Reporter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles