Sega Genesis Mini And Mega Drive Mini

SEGA has announced 10 more games that will be in the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Mini. The system will release worldwide on September 19 for $79.99 US / £69.99 / €79.99 / AUD$139.95 and include 40 games.

Check out the 10 newly confirmed games below:

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Earthworm Jim

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Probotector

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage II

Super Fantasy Zone

Thunder Force III

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Here is a list of previously confirmed games:

Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

Sonic the Hedgehog

Shining Force

Space Harrier II

ToeJam & Earl

