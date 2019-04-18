Sega Genesis Mini And Mega Drive Mini - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 347 Views
SEGA has announced 10 more games that will be in the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive Mini. The system will release worldwide on September 19 for $79.99 US / £69.99 / €79.99 / AUD$139.95 and include 40 games.
Check out the 10 newly confirmed games below:
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Earthworm Jim
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Probotector
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage II
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Thunder Force III
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Altered Beast
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Comix Zone
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Gunstar Heroes
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Shining Force
- Space Harrier II
- ToeJam & Earl
7 Comments
I swear this is like the 4-5 Sega mini console. And the other ones had like 70-80 games built in. I really dont understand the point of this new one. Can someone explain to me?
What about Vector Man?
There are still a couple more to announce, so there's still a possibility.
