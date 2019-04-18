Castlevania Anniversary Collection Release Date Revealed - News

Konami announced Castlevania Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 16 for $19.99 / 3,240 yen.





The collection includes the following games:

Castlevania (1987, NES)

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest (1988, NES)

Castlevania: The Adventure (1989, Game Boy)

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (1990, NES)

Kid Dracula (1990, Game Boy)

Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge (1991, Game Boy)

Super Castlevania IV (1991, SNES)

Castlevania Bloodlines (1994, Genesis)

