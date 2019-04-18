Caravan Stories to Launch for the PS4 in North America in July - News

Developer Aiming announced the free-to-play fantasy RPG, Caravan Stories, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America this July. The game is out now in Japan and parts of Asia.





Here is an overview of the game:

■ World

Begin your journey through a never-ending fantasy world across many different races!

There are many beings living in the fantastic world of Iyarr.

Those who fly, those who walk, those who leap, and those who prowl.

Form bonds with the many beings living in Iyarr from the back of your magical fortress, the Caravan.

Challenge the mysterious Enigma — an enemy to all!

■ Races

Five allies of different races in an interwoven story.

Ork – Toughened flesh and a fierce will to battle. This race considers defeating powerful enemies to be the highest honor, and they find all forms of weakness disgusting.

– Toughened flesh and a fierce will to battle. This race considers defeating powerful enemies to be the highest honor, and they find all forms of weakness disgusting. Elf – Watchers of the forests, prideful of their magical abilities. Elves are said to descend from the ages of the gods, and their self-confident grace goes hand in hand with this lineage. They’ve used the high magics since time immemorial which contributes to their apparent mastery.

– Watchers of the forests, prideful of their magical abilities. Elves are said to descend from the ages of the gods, and their self-confident grace goes hand in hand with this lineage. They’ve used the high magics since time immemorial which contributes to their apparent mastery. Human – The most common race in the world of Iyarr. Generally industrious and daring, their zealous self-temperament won’t allow them to walk in the shadows of the other races. They tend to have a strong sense of fellowship and place importance on their families, but the differences between individual personalities can be quite large depending on their environment and the circumstances of their birth.

– The most common race in the world of Iyarr. Generally industrious and daring, their zealous self-temperament won’t allow them to walk in the shadows of the other races. They tend to have a strong sense of fellowship and place importance on their families, but the differences between individual personalities can be quite large depending on their environment and the circumstances of their birth. Gessy – A race comprised of humanoid beasts. They have large eyes and a wealth of fur, and while there are individual differences in strength, the Gessy do generally have a keenness to them akin to that of a wild animal.

– A race comprised of humanoid beasts. They have large eyes and a wealth of fur, and while there are individual differences in strength, the Gessy do generally have a keenness to them akin to that of a wild animal. Dwaf – Short in stature but fairly tough craftsmen who take pride in their work. Dwarves boast a toughness that defies the imagination despite their lack of height. They do have uniquely skillful hands, but they are known to be a rather eccentric and blunt race.

■ Battle

Co-op, PvP, solo — battle it out your way!

Skill – Time the use of your skills well to gain a chance at victory in battle.

– Time the use of your skills well to gain a chance at victory in battle. Raid – When the skies open up, gather your allies and confront the massive bosses.

– When the skies open up, gather your allies and confront the massive bosses. Duel – Aim for the top in this tower defense with a twist!

■ Build

Train your characters how you want in the more than ample system set

Beast – Make allies with over 100 different species of Beasts to be discovered.

– Make allies with over 100 different species of Beasts to be discovered. Time – The scenery changes depending on what time it is—morning, noon, evening, or night.

– The scenery changes depending on what time it is—morning, noon, evening, or night. Caravan – Customize your Caravan to be your very own, and set off on an adventure.

■ Controls

L1, L2, R1, R2 buttons: Targeting – Select enemy characters with a smooth motion / easily select NPCs or enemy characters.

Targeting – Select enemy characters with a smooth motion / easily select NPCs or enemy characters. Left stick: Moving – Simple character movement.

Moving – Simple character movement. Right stick: 360-degree camera – Zoom in and move the view around however you want.

360-degree camera – Zoom in and move the view around however you want. X button: Jump – Your character can even jump!

Jump – Your character can even jump! Directional keys + Left stick: In-battle skill use – Choose where and how you want to use your skills.

