Redeemer: Enhanced Edition Release Date Revealed

Publishers Ravenscourt and Buka Entertainment, and developer Sobaka Studio announced Redeemer: Enhanced Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on June 25.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition is an intense modern take on the brawler genre where you will punch, hack and blast your way through enemies using fists, hammers, fire arms and even the environment. The game will be available in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Play as Vasily, once elite operative working for the biggest Cybernetic Weapon Manufacturer in the world, he narrowly escape to a secluded monastery when the corporation turned on him, willing to make him one of its cyborg soldiers.

For 20 years he tried to find peace and harmony amongst fellow monks until the corporation eventually found his trace and is now closing-in on Vasily’s location In so doing, they have given him one last shot at redemption.

