Dark Devotion Launches for Steam on April 25, Later for Switch and PS4

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Hibernian Workshop announced the 2D side-scrolling action RPG, Dark Devotion, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 25 for $19.99. It will release later for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the secrets of a mysterious fallen temple and put your Templar faith to the test in Dark Devotion, where no sacrifice is too great in praise of your God. Measure your devotion and your bravery by journeying into deepest darkness for answers to questions that will challenge your very existence.

A Demanding Fight to the Death:

Dark Devotion features a richly detailed, immersive narrative that unfolds a sombre tale of your Templar religion’s irresistible calling. Every encounter challenges your fortitude, piety, and conviction as you move deeper into your cursed pilgrimage. Spanning four unique worlds, each with their own incredibly detailed environments, you’ll wield dozens of weapons in your quest to discover the Temple’s secret: all the while assailed by dark enemies and devious bosses whose core mission is to destroy your soul and damn you forever.

Rooted in RPG Appeal:

Throughout Dark Devotion you’ll discover an array of weapons, armors, and relics with which to enhance your character. Each item has its own attributes and statistics, and is customizable with mystical runes. It is essential that you maximize your strengths and adapt your inventory to the enemy you’re facing. Choose wisely…

Unravel the Temple’s Dark Purpose:

Dark Devotion is a story of perseverance, dedication, and secrets. Every chest you open, every item you encounter holds another piece of the story: be it a letter, weapon, or clue, all will help you on your quest. Whether you find these secrets among the shadows or in the dead hand of another character …well, that all depends.

Seek Your Salvation:

In the Temple, Faith is your only recourse against the heathen droves. Defeat them to collect Faith and unlock secret paths, special chests, and more. But remember to use your Faith sparingly. Nothing lasts forever.

Your Life Hangs by a String:

The Temple yearns to see you dead. Your survival depends on using the right item at the right time to heal your wounds or dispel a curse. Some of these items can be looted, others are scattered throughout the Temple in secret places. Employ them wisely… your life depends on it.

Only the Deserving will Find Virtue in the Temple:

The eye of your God is ever-watchful. Complete an act of bravery or skill, and your God might bless you. But the Temple is also rife with despair and sickness, ready to destroy those who lack courage and temperance. Learn quickly its ways, or suffer.

There is No Retreat:

Salvation is fleeting, so choose your route wisely. Every world in Dark Devotion offers several different paths. Each one is original, but all are interconnected, and the only commonality they share is that there is no turning back.

Secrets Abound:

Completing your quest requires shrewd interpretation of the secrets shrouded within the Temple. It’s easy to get lost, though this might bring you favor…depending on the secret you uncover. Perhaps the Temple will reveal a hidden altar where one’s story can be saved if one honors the Temple appropriately…or perhaps not.

Key Features:

Dynamic and heavy combat.

Dozens of weapons, armor, and items for various fighting styles.

Intricate system of blessings, curses, and illnesses.

White-knuckle boss battles.

Rich, complex storyline.

Dark levels and brooding environments.

