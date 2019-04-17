Trine: Ultimate Collection Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Frozenbyte have released a gameplay trailer for the co-op puzzle game, Trine: Ultimate Collection. The collection includes Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince.

Trine: Ultimate Collection will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall.

