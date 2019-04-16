Microsoft E3 2019 Showcase Set for June 9 - News

Microsoft announced its showcase at E3 2019 will be held on Sunday, June 9. It will start at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

"During the briefing, you’ll have a chance to check out everything from trailers for unannounced titles coming in 2019 and beyond to in-depth looks at previously announced games," reads the blog post."You can watch the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing live beginning at 1 p.m. PDT on Sunday, June 9 on the official Xbox Mixer Channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10."

Microsoft will also hold an Inside Xbox stream on Monday, June 10 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

