GRID Autosport Gets Freedom of Control Trailer - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Publisher Codemasters and developer Feral Interactive have released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of GRID Autosport called Freedom of Control.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

GRID Autosport is the first full-on racing simulator for Nintendo Switch, engineered to deliver an irresistible mix of high-speed thrills, believable handling, and challenge that scales to your play.

Step into a career as a pro-racer, mastering the world’s fastest cars to win motorsport’s most exciting races, from the hallowed asphalt of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the narrow city streets of Barcelona.

Key Features:

Race anytime, anywhere!

Master different racing disciplines: Touring: Take on aggressive pack races Endurance: Test your strength in all-night events Tuner: Keep control in Drift and Time Attack events Open-Wheel: Perfect your racing line at top speed Street: Ramp up the fear factor on tight city circuits

Customize your controls and difficulty level

100 cars and 100 circuits

GRID Autosport will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles