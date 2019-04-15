Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Twitter On Final Day at Nintendo

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 409 Views

Reggie Fils-Aime has retired from his role as President and COO at Nintendo of America after over 15 years at the company. Now that he is retired he has joined social media opening up his own Twitter account.

Fils-Aime has been succeeded by Doug Bowser.

1 Comments

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (4 hours ago)

Such a legend.

