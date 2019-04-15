Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Twitter On Final Day at Nintendo - News

Reggie Fils-Aime has retired from his role as President and COO at Nintendo of America after over 15 years at the company. Now that he is retired he has joined social media opening up his own Twitter account.

Fils-Aime has been succeeded by Doug Bowser.

Thank you all for the warm welcome to Twitter. I am packing up my office ... lots of memories here. pic.twitter.com/DzUdgbj9ZG — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 15, 2019

The legend started here ... my badge from E3, 2004. “My name is Reggie ...” pic.twitter.com/tSYAZcckW4 — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 15, 2019

Trying on my Mii-head one last time! Now it is part of the archives! pic.twitter.com/E6svjO1mAG — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 16, 2019

