Overwatch Seasonal Event Storm Rising Trailer Released

Blizzard Entertainment has released a trailer for the upcoming Storm Rising seasonal event in Overwatch. The seasonal event runs from April 16 to May 6.

Here is an overview of the seasonal event:

Overwatch archive decryption complete. Strike team deployed. Fight in the streets of Havana as Tracer, Winston, Genji, or Mercy to extract a high-ranking member of the Talon organization and unlock pieces of the past with over 100 items from last year and many new ones—including highlight intros, emotes, sprays, and more.

Overwatch is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

