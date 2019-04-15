God Eater 3 Producer Reveals Why Game is Being Ported to Switch - News

God Eater 3 producer Yuya Tomiyama in a recent interview in a Japanese blog post translated by NintendoEverything revealed why the game is being ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Read what Tomiyama had to say below:

Ever since we announced the title of the game, fans have been clamoring for a Switch version of “God Eater 3”.

We heard many people say:

“It’s tough/impossible to play this game at home on the TV for me.”

“I want to play multiplayer with my friends in-person.”

“I’m used to playing this game as a portable experience, so I want a portable version.”

Because of this, while we were working on developing the main game and the post-launch free updates, we had a separate team investigating the possibility of a port. We weighed the pros and cons of porting the game for a long time, but I’m happy to say that today we can finally confirm a Switch release for all the fans.

The contents of the game will be the same as the PS4 and Steam versions. In addition to this, we are adding special features unique to the Switch version, such as local co-op multiplayer.

God Eater 3 is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

