Gensokyo Defenders Headed to Steam Later This Month

Publisher Unties and developer Neetpia announced Gensokyo Defenders will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 25 for $19.99. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Gensokyo Defenders pulls from more than 20 years of shared lore in the Touhou Project to give each of the 20 playable witches and fairies abilities thematic to their personality. Each girl comes with a set of three spell cards such as freezing enemies in place or building barriers to prevent escape from trap zones, as well as bullets to fire using twin-stick controls for extra damage.

Conquer more than 25 stages filled with magical foes by combining spells with an array of traps including spikes for raw damage, plants that slow movement and watchtowers that fire on attackers from a distance. Collect power ups and upgrade abilities to defeat 19 bosses. Join a friend for online co-op to defend the mystical realm of Gensokyo in an adventure blending tower defense with shooting action.

