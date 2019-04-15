Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Release Date Revealed for Switch - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Witching Hour Studios announced the tactical RPG, Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 9. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Navigate the masked deceptions and deadly magic of a vividly Venetian city in this fully voiced pause-for-tactics RPG.

In the turmoil-ridden Citte della Ombre, religion holds no sway. Only the songs sung of one’s deeds will carry an Ombrian’s legacy beyond death. Those who hold even the smallest morsel of power will make every effort to ensure their songs live on. Enter the Mascherines – masks that grant their wielders the power to channel the elements and cast destructive magic.

The Mascherines have perpetuated a culture of inequality between the power-hungry guildsmen known as the Masquerada and the impoverished lower classes, the Contadani. A prolonged civil war, ignited by Contadani rebels who steal Mascherines from the Masquerada, has only drawn scars of mistrust across the Citte since.

One of Ombre’s finest sleuths, Cicero Gavar, was exiled for a crime against the state five years ago, but he is now summoned back to Ombre to solve the mysterious kidnapping of the diplomat Razitof Azrus. As other members of the Masquerada join his investigation, all having their doubts about one another within this culture of deception, their faith will be pushed to the limit as a deeper conspiracy lurks in the shadows of Ombre.

Key Features:

Your Fight, Your Pace: Use the tactical pause to control the rush of combat, position your party and plan their attacks by the second.

Use the tactical pause to control the rush of combat, position your party and plan their attacks by the second. A Game of Tag: Lay elemental magic tags upon your enemies, and activate the tags with another element for crowd-controlling status effects!

Lay elemental magic tags upon your enemies, and activate the tags with another element for crowd-controlling status effects! Vivid Comic Book Art: Feast your eyes on dreamy colors and environmental linework inspired by French comic artists, blended with stylized 3D characters for a timeless aesthetic.

Feast your eyes on dreamy colors and environmental linework inspired by French comic artists, blended with stylized 3D characters for a timeless aesthetic. A Fully-Voiced Tale: The drama at the heart of Ombre unfolds over 12 hours of narrative, fully voiced by voice-overs heavyweights like Matthew Mercer and Jennifer Hale.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles