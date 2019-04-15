Mario Tennis Aces Update 3.0.0 Out Now, Adds Ring Shot Mode And More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has released version 3.0.0 for Mario Tennis Aces. It adds the Ring Shot Mode, Yoshi’s Ring Shot limited time event and a new opening cinematic.

View the new opening cinematic below:

View the Ring Shot mode video below:

View Yoshi's Shot mode video below:

Mario Tennis Aces is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

