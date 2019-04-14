Rumor: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition to Launch May 7 in Europe for 229 - News

More information on the rumored disc-less Xbox One S console has appeared online. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will launch in Europe on May 7 for €229.99, which suggests a $249 price in the US. The console will include a 1TB HDD.

The console will come pre-installed with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.

Xbox One S "All Digital' console leaked, β¬229.99, 1TB for May 7th in Europe (no-disc drive) https://t.co/WAAI7k0Xll pic.twitter.com/178He93wSY — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 13, 2019

Thanks WinFuture.

