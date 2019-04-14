Rumor: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition to Launch May 7 in Europe for 229 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 763 Views
More information on the rumored disc-less Xbox One S console has appeared online. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will launch in Europe on May 7 for €229.99, which suggests a $249 price in the US. The console will include a 1TB HDD.
The console will come pre-installed with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.
Xbox One S "All Digital' console leaked, β¬229.99, 1TB for May 7th in Europe (no-disc drive) https://t.co/WAAI7k0Xll pic.twitter.com/178He93wSY— Wario64 (@Wario64) April 13, 2019
Thanks WinFuture.
17 Comments
Suicide price if true. The standard Xbox One S also costs $230/ 230 and you get a 4K blu-ray player and a bundled game. This thing should have been price at $150 if they wanted it to sell.
- +20
I was expecting a price of $199 with discounts during the holiday season. I agree $249 is a bit too much even though it comes with 3 games.
- +13
It's already possible to find the Xbox1S cheaper than this with the disk tray intact and people aren't biting on that, what would the appeal be of the system in this format? other than the included 3 games I mean... they could just equally pre load the files for Fortnite onto it and would make it more appealing today since that's a free game and kids might poke parents to get the game with it all ready to play (although you need xbox live gold to play on the X1...)
- +12
I assume the advertisement will be "pay more, get less". You are paying more for an xbox that will have less features.
- +11
Can always find one under £190 UK. MS have lost it game wise and now price wise.
What a horrible price, if true. And those games cost nothing for MS to put on it. Should have thrown in a 2-4 TB HDD to justify that price. They're going to need it. 1 TB fills up quick.
I was expecting a $99 price point if they wanted to actually gain a little market share. I guess this is just a cash grab for people who are already XBox people.
Retailers aren't going to want to sell this. They make their money off disks not console sales. Consumers won't want to buy it, because the standard XB1 is $250. And around the holidays many retailers will offer a free game with the purchase of a console anyway.
Just gonna point out as well, that one of the "Free" games with this, Sea of Thieves, is completely useless unless you buy a sub to Xboxlive gold. Means that to make use of this less than stellar price you also need to drop another £50 to play the 3rd game.
Two of those three are on game pass. The NEWER version of the other one is already on game pass.
So it feels like a $10 bundle that requires another $60 to use it.
- +3
Oh wow, that's a hilarious price. Guess Microsoft only expects to sell very little of these disc-less consoles.
Finally, I can get another expensive doorstop.
this one is missing the little trash slot at the front :(
- 0