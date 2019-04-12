Xbox Spring Sales Discounts Over 500 Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft is running a Spring Sale for Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners discounting over 500 games and add-on packs up to 65 percent off. Xbox Live Gold members can save up to an extra 10 percent.

Xbox Game Pass has also been discounted to just $1 for three months, while Xbox Live Gold has been discounted to $1 for one month.

Check out the games on sale below:

Xbox One

Xbox 360

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

