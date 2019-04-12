Xbox Spring Sales Discounts Over 500 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 147 Views
Microsoft is running a Spring Sale for Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners discounting over 500 games and add-on packs up to 65 percent off. Xbox Live Gold members can save up to an extra 10 percent.
Xbox Game Pass has also been discounted to just $1 for three months, while Xbox Live Gold has been discounted to $1 for one month.
Check out the games on sale below:
Xbox One
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|11:11 Memories Retold
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|A Way Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Absolver
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|ABZÛ
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Aftercharge
|Xbox One Game
|33% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|Arcade Game Series 3-In-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Arcade Game Series: Galaga
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Astroneer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Away: Journey to the Unexpected
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|Add-On
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield V
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield World War Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Beast Quest
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Ben 10
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Black The Fall
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Bomber Crew
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Enhanced
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Chroma Squad
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Crackdown 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Souls II – Scholar Of The First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|Add-On
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox One Game
|80% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Deadbeat Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|DeadCore
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Defense Grid 2
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Desert Child
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 45%
|Spring Sale
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Dishonored: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dmc Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – Fighterz Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dying Light
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|EA Sports 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|EA Sports NHL 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|EA Sports UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Earthlock
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 76 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fear Effect Sedna
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA 19 – NHL 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|FIFA The Journey Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|For Honor Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|For Honor: Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 45%
|Spring Sale
|For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Forgotton Anne
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Deluxe To Limited Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Deluxe To Super Deluxe Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Limited Edition Founders Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Standard To Deluxe Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Standard To Limited Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Standard To Super Deluxe Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founders Pack
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fortnite – Super Deluxe To Limited Upgrade
|Add-On
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 Bundle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45% / 45%
|Spring Sale
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Genesis Alpha One
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|GTA V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|Add-On
|05% / 15%
|Spring Sale
|Guacamelee! 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 Complete
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Hitman 2 – Silver Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Hitman – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Hollow Knight: VoidHeart Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Hover
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|How to Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Impact Winter
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Jump Force
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|Jurassic World Evolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 3
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Just Dance 2019
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO City Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Life Is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One Game
|80% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Lords of the Fallen
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Madden NFL 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Madden NFL 19 – FIFA 19 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Survive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Metro Exodus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Monster Hunter: World
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NASCAR Heat 3
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|NASCAR Heat 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19 VC 200,000
|Add-On
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19 VC 450,000
|Add-On
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|NBA 2K19 VC 75,000
|Add-On
|05% / 15%
|Spring Sale
|NBA Live 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|NHL 19 Legends Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|NHL 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|No Man’s Sky
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Octahedron
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Oh My Godheads
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Overcooked! 2
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Pac-Man 256
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Paw Patrol: On A Roll
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Pixel Piracy
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Project CARS Digital Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Quantum Break
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|ReCore
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|RIDE 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Road Redemption
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rocket League
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|ScreamRide
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Shiftlings
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Elite 4
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|SoulCalibur VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|State of Decay 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|State Of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Steep X Games Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|05% / 15%
|Spring Sale
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|05% / 15%
|Spring Sale
|Strange Brigade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Subnautica
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|TEKKEN 7
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Terraria
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Crew 2 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|Thief
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Titan Quest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove
|Xbox One Game
|05% / 15%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 45%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 45%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10% / 20%
|Spring Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|UNO
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Unravel Two
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Virginia
|Xbox One Game
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Voodoo Vince: Remastered
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|We Happy Few
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 40%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Worms W.M.D.
|Xbox One Game
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|WWE 2K19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2 Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 35%
|Spring Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
Xbox 360
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Abyss Odyssey
|Arcade
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Anarchy Reigns
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Armored Core: Verdict Day
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Beautiful Katamari
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Binary Domain
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed
|Arcade
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|20% / 30%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|15% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|15% / 25%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Call Of Juarez : The Cartel
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Backward Compatible
|55% / 65%
|Spring Sale
|CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Arcade
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Crysis
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Crysis 2
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Crysis 3
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Souls II
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Darkstalkers Resurrection
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Deadfall Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dungeon Siege III
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Dustforce
|Arcade
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Legacy Edition
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Enslaved
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Eternal Sonata
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Arcade
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Farming Simulator 15
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|FLOCK!
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
|Arcade
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Games On Demand
|55% / 65%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Backward Compatible
|23% / 33%
|Spring Sale
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Kane and Lynch 2
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mafia II
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Max Payne 3
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man 10
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Mega Man 9
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|Games On Demand
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Mini Ninjas
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Quantum Conundrum
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Remember Me
|Games On Demand
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil HD
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Ridge Racer 6
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Ridge Racer Unbounded
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Rock of Ages
|Arcade
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Saban’s Power Rangers Super Samurai
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Scarygirl
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|SOULCALIBUR V
|Games On Demand
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Strider
|Arcade
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Supreme Commander 2
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|TEKKEN 6
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2
|Backward Compatible
|67% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|The Darkness
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Thief
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|40% / 50%
|Spring Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Tomb Raider: Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|75% / 85%
|Spring Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Arcade
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Vanquish
|Backward Compatible
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|Backward Compatible
|57% / 67%
|Spring Sale
|Watch Dogs
|Games On Demand
|60% / 70%
|Spring Sale
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|70% / 80%
|Spring Sale
|Zeno Clash 2
|Arcade
|50% / 60%
|Spring Sale
|Zeno Clash: Ultimate Edition
|Arcade
|65% / 75%
|Spring Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
