Hitman 2 DLC Roadmap Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 146 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO have revealed the DLC roadmap for Hitman 2.
Read the details below:
Spring:
- New Sniper Map: Hantu Port
- Unlock: Flamingo Costume
- Unlock: El Matador
- Ghost Mode: Santa Fortuna
- Items and Emotes
- Theme: Spring Break
Summer:
- New Location: The Bank
- Mission: Special Assignment: Embrace of the Serpent
- Mission: Special Assignment: Illusions of Grandeur
- Theme: Jungle Summer
Fall:
- New Sniper Map: The Prison
- New Location: The Resort
- Mission: Special Assignment
- Mission: Special Assignment
- Unlock: Outfit
- Unlock: Antique Knife
- Ghost Mode: Mumbai
- Theme: The Rivals
- Theme: Halloween
Plus Weekly Live Content:
- Challenge Packs
- Elusive Targets
- Community Escalations
- Featured Contracts
