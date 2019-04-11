Hitman 2 DLC Roadmap Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO have revealed the DLC roadmap for Hitman 2.

Read the details below:

Spring:

New Sniper Map: Hantu Port

Unlock: Flamingo Costume

Unlock: El Matador

Ghost Mode: Santa Fortuna

Items and Emotes

Theme: Spring Break

Summer:

New Location: The Bank Mission: Special Assignment: Embrace of the Serpent Mission: Special Assignment: Illusions of Grandeur

Theme: Jungle Summer

Fall:

New Sniper Map: The Prison

New Location: The Resort Mission: Special Assignment Mission: Special Assignment

Unlock: Outfit

Unlock: Antique Knife

Ghost Mode: Mumbai

Theme: The Rivals

Theme: Halloween

Plus Weekly Live Content:

Challenge Packs

Elusive Targets

Community Escalations

Featured Contracts

