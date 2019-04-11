Inside Final Fantasy VII Developer Diary Released - News

Square Enix has released a new developer diary that provides an inside look on Final Fantasy VII. There are interview with Yoshinori Kitase, Shinji Hashimoto and Yusuke Naora.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the video:

Inside FINAL FANTASY VII takes a look at some of the secrets and anecdotes from the development of the game, featuring interviews with Yusuke Naora (Art Director), Yoshinori Kitase (Writer/Director) and Shinji Hashimoto (Publicity Producer). The third in an ongoing series of developer featurettes, “Inside FINAL FANTASY” takes viewers on a deep dive into the legacy of the series bringing together interviews with a variety of original creators, artists and developers.

Final Fantasy VII is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 1.

